Magsoft Previews Guadalajara Scenery

Hello good afternoon friends! We bring you one of the interiors of the terminal of Guadalajara that comes together inside with the new remodeling. This terminal is exclusively going to be seen by 8A Simulations.

We are also waiting for a response from Microsoft Flight Simulator to be part of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace Partner Program, which we are waiting to be confirmed and able to bring this project to the store and many more in the future.

Source