Rising Dawn Studios Releases Riverside Airport

After 2.5 years of development, KRAL Riverside Airport is available for all you to enjoy! It's more than just an airport, as it has landmarks for Los Angeles, activities, easter eggs, animations, and a Virtual Airshow! It's as cool as it can gets!
Features
- LA object pack
- Customizable hangar
- Live airport
- Loads of animations, including vents, pitot covers, birds and vegetation
- Attention to details
- 3D effect dry grass
- Taxiway lights that illuminate the world around them
- PBR textures
- Virtual annual Riverside Airshow
- Activity calendar with 100+ activities
- Easter eggs
- Your own hangar
- Orbx TE SoCal compatibility