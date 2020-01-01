Rising Dawn Studios Releases Riverside Airport

After 2.5 years of development, KRAL Riverside Airport is available for all you to enjoy! It's more than just an airport, as it has landmarks for Los Angeles, activities, easter eggs, animations, and a Virtual Airshow! It's as cool as it can gets!

Features

LA object pack

Customizable hangar

Live airport

Loads of animations, including vents, pitot covers, birds and vegetation

Attention to details

3D effect dry grass

Taxiway lights that illuminate the world around them

PBR textures

Virtual annual Riverside Airshow

Activity calendar with 100+ activities

Easter eggs

Your own hangar

Orbx TE SoCal compatibility

Source