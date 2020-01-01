  • Rising Dawn Studios Releases Riverside Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-20-2020 10:20 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Rising Dawn Studios Releases Riverside Airport

    After 2.5 years of development, KRAL Riverside Airport is available for all you to enjoy! It's more than just an airport, as it has landmarks for Los Angeles, activities, easter eggs, animations, and a Virtual Airshow! It's as cool as it can gets!

    Features

    • LA object pack
    • Customizable hangar
    • Live airport
    • Loads of animations, including vents, pitot covers, birds and vegetation
    • Attention to details
    • 3D effect dry grass
    • Taxiway lights that illuminate the world around them
    • PBR textures
    • Virtual annual Riverside Airshow
    • Activity calendar with 100+ activities
    • Easter eggs
    • Your own hangar
    • Orbx TE SoCal compatibility

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ranauk

    Saying hello again to the community after 16 years of hiatus

    Thread Starter: ranauk

    Saying hello again to the community after 16 years of hiatus Hello everyone; I hope everyone is keeping safe and flying safe during this troubled...

    Last Post By: ranauk Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post
    isterrett

    The Great British Rip Off

    Thread Starter: isterrett

    I wonder if someone from Microsoft could explain why the US version of MSFS2020 for pre-release will be $59.99 $89.99 and $119.99 respectively while ...

    Last Post By: n697dt Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    ranauk

    Saying hello again to the community after 16 years of hiatus

    Thread Starter: ranauk

    Hello everyone; I hope everyone is keeping safe and flying safe during this troubled time. Quick introduction, though I am hoping that anyone from...

    Last Post By: ranauk Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    malct

    Questions regards the New 2020 sim

    Thread Starter: malct

    Ok, I am a bit of a novice but done a check on requirements and it looks like my Graphics card is not good enough and i am on windows 8.1 , I guess i...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 10:41 AM Go to last post