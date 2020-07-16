FSimStudios Announces Halifax Scenery

Announcing Halifax Stanfield International Airport CYHZ, Canada's 8th busiest airport, in partnership with Airfield Canada for P3D v4 and v5. The scenery is currently advanced in the development process, and it's scheduled to be released in two months' time.

In this case, we are carrying out the development for P3D while Airfield Canada is carrying out the development for X-Plane. No timeframes or news on FS2020 at the time, but the scenery will be eventually converted and there will be an upgrade path for current P3D/XP customers. The scenery will cover the airport and surroundings, as well as Downtown Halifax.

