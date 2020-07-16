  • Sunskyjet Update On Detroit Metro

    Sorry for the lack of communication these last months. Life has been a bit chaotic recently and it hasn't left me with much energy to commit to the project. But I do need to apologize for not letting you guys know what's going on.

    In my life away from the internet I run a business that has been hard hit by the events of the last year - and it has left me with a lot on my plate.

    In truth I'm a terrible multitasker - I need to focus hard on one thing at a time. Fortunately, in the last few weeks I have managed to find time to get back into development. I have just released an updated beta version that should fix several issues and improve countless others. A short change-list includes:

    • Custom PAPI lights
    • Custom animated + illuminated windsocks
    • Updated dynamic lighting (brighter)
    • Lots of geometry fixes
    • Seasonal switching done by lua scripting - no need for configurator
    • Better seasonal textures
    • Misc texture updates
    • Mostly up to date ground layout + taxi signage
    • Paved over grass areas with south aprons/hard stands
    • AFCAD tweaks
    • Added 22R offset approach
    • Demolished old north terminal - rubble remains. Will replace in future update with whatever DTW puts there.
    • Added missing jetways

    If you've donated and didn't get the email hit me up and I'll resend it. The current future plans are to turn out an FSX and P3D v5 version. I will update on those shortly. I hope you are all doing well!

