Pilot Experience Sim Updates LFTM

PESIM LFMT for P3DV4/V5 New update v1.5 available.
Changelog v1.5:
- Updated files management
- Added PBR low poly optional static aircraft pack
- Updated Red light effect (bigger)
- Updated afcad
- Updated optional 3D grass
- Updated LFMT configurator options,defaut settings and descriptions
- Updated user manual
Some explanations: We added a static aircraft pack from our partner Azur Poly PBR and low poly. We reworked a more complete 3D grass. The file system has been completely reorganized for a better functioning of the scenery. The red lights have been magnified for better visibility. The configurator has been completely updated, modifying the default setting and adding options.