Pilot Experience Sim Updates LFTM

PESIM LFMT for P3DV4/V5 New update v1.5 available.

Changelog v1.5:

Updated files management

Added PBR low poly optional static aircraft pack

Updated Red light effect (bigger)

Updated afcad

Updated optional 3D grass

Updated LFMT configurator options,defaut settings and descriptions

Updated user manual

Some explanations: We added a static aircraft pack from our partner Azur Poly PBR and low poly. We reworked a more complete 3D grass. The file system has been completely reorganized for a better functioning of the scenery. The red lights have been magnified for better visibility. The configurator has been completely updated, modifying the default setting and adding options.

