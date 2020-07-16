  • Pilot Experience Sim Updates LFTM

    PESIM LFMT for P3DV4/V5 New update v1.5 available.

    Changelog v1.5:

    • Updated files management
    • Added PBR low poly optional static aircraft pack
    • Updated Red light effect (bigger)
    • Updated afcad
    • Updated optional 3D grass
    • Updated LFMT configurator options,defaut settings and descriptions
    • Updated user manual

    Some explanations: We added a static aircraft pack from our partner Azur Poly PBR and low poly. We reworked a more complete 3D grass. The file system has been completely reorganized for a better functioning of the scenery. The red lights have been magnified for better visibility. The configurator has been completely updated, modifying the default setting and adding options.

    Source

