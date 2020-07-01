  • X-Plane 11.50 Beta 15: Are We There Yet?

    X-Plane 11.50 Beta 15

    Amazingly, I think the answer (and I realize I am cursing the next beta by typing this) is we're getting really close. You'd be forgiven for thinking that’s lunacy given beta 15; here’s a little bit of info about the state of the betas.

    X-Plane 11.50 beta 15 is out (and marked "unstable") on Steam and amongst other things, has two big fixes for beta 14:

    • Cloud performance should be back to baseline norms for 11.50 – when I fixed a multi-monitor bug in beta 14, I accidentally turned off a major cloud performance optimization
    • Fatal errors while resizing the window should be fixed. These squawks were coming from code that now checks much more heavily for error conditions, and revealed a problem when the OS delivers window resizes to us too slowly

    Note the introduction of new bugs in the process of fixing old ones – this is always a risk when a bug fix is intrusive or complicated; in order to get a shippable product, we have to keep ratcheting down the amount of chaos we introduce per beta, making smaller and more surgical changes.

    Beta 15 also tried to fix one last plugin compatibility bug that we discovered very late in the game – under Vulkan, there’s no depth/stencil buffer available to third party plugins, resulting in incorrect drawing for previously working plugins.

    I think you know where this is going…this new change introduced new bugs, even as it fixed the problem with the original add-on.

    We have been working with third party developers over the last twenty four hours on fixes for the regressions here; our hope is to have a new beta on Monday or Tuesday that fixes these issues and has gotten a good third party once-over.

    We’re Going to Have to Close the Door

    We are reaching the end of X-Plane 11.50 – at this point the number of remaining bugs to be fixed in this beta is small enough that they aren’t that hard to keep track of. To get to a release candidate though, we’ll need to stop introducing major changes.

    I am hoping that we already know about all of the third party incompatibilities, because at this point we have to close the door to complex changes to improve backward compatibility. For beta 16 we are fixing what used to work and is now broken (e.g. yes, SkyMaxx will work again), but if anyone is sitting on an add-on problem they haven’t mentioned, we’re out of time to deal with it.

