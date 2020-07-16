  • Drzewiecki Design Annual Summer Sale 2020 Starts Today

    Drzewiecki Design Summer Sale

    Drzewiecki Design has announced that their annual summer sale starts today. For a limited time you can save 30% on all Drzewiecki scenery for FSX, Prepar3D and X-Plane. This even includes popular new releases like the updated Polish Airports Vol. 1.

    Drzewiecki Design has created scenery for locations all over the world. They've populated their home country of Poland with many airports, but their offerings extend to major world airports such as Moscow, New York, Seattle and Washington. Also offered are more exotic locations like Baku, Bornholm Island and Miami.

    Check out Drzewiecki's complete line of scenery today at the FlightSim.Com Store.

    Shop Drzewiecki Design Scenery

