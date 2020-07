SamScene Releases New Delhi City X

The New Delhi City X for FSX and Prepar3D is released.

Scenery Features

New Delhi photoreal texture

over 300,000 autogen buildings with Indian style designs.

many custom buildings and some important landmarks, etc

night light textures with street lights over the city

autogen vegetation all over the city

compatible with Imaginesim New Delhi airport

very good frame rate

compatible with ORBX products

