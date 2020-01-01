  • Globall Art - SBRJ Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport

    Globall Art - SBRJ Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport

    Santos Dumont Airport (SBRJ) is a central airport located close to the financial center of Rio de Janeiro operating domestic flights. Built in the 30s on top of a embankment at Guanabara Bay, Santos Dumont airport was the first civil airport opened in Brazil. It is currently the second busiest airport in the state of Rio de Janeiro after the Galeao International Airport and is also one of the busiest in Brazil, occupying the seventh place.

    The airport is installed in an area of 833,000 square meters, with two runways for takeoffs and landings with a capacity of 29 operations per hour, and two passenger terminals, one terminal for boarding and another for landing. This structure provides the capacity to serve 9.9 million passengers a year. It is named after the Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos Dumont (1873-1932).

    Globall Art - SBRJ Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport

    Ultra-High Resolution replica of Santos Dumont Airport, updated in 2016

    • Custom runways, ramps and taxiways with ambient occlusion
    • Many Static objects
    • Animated vehicles, ships and barges.
    • 3D grass, true to Airport type.
    • Airport and surrounding areas high-quality Mesh.
    • Mesh designed using the excellent 'Remexe' tool
    • Partial rendering inside terminals

    Superior lighting

    • HDR Effect, indoor lighting environment, Terminal and Jetways.
    • Night texture and HDR lighting
    • Textures personalized with ambient occlusion.

    Globall Art - SBRJ Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport

    Fully animated airport

    • Animated Ground Service and aircraft traffic (default)
    • Ground Traffic by Marginal
    • Auto Gate with DGS and ramp Marshall
    • Autogate by Marginal

    Tons of surrounding landmarks included in the package

    • Sugar Loaf hill and Morro da Urca
    • Animated cable car (Bondinho)
    • Rio-Niteroi Bridge with vehicle traffic.
    • Ilha Fiscal (Fiscal Island)
    • Ilha das Enxadas (Hoe Island)
    • Ilha das Cobras (Snake Island)
    • Naval College.
    • Prana XV, the Ferry Station.
    • 3 Helipads SDHU SIJP and SNUO
    • Buildings Adjacent to heliports

    Globall Art - SBRJ Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport

    Updated In SBRJ v2.3

    • Fixed vehicle lights error
    • New land markings
    • 2D grass was added
    • Animated X-Plane 11 ground service has been implemented
    • Static objects optimized
    • Compatible X-Plane 11 Vulkan

    Purchase Globall Art - SBRJ Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport

