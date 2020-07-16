  • Globall Art - CYUL Montreal Trudeau Airport Update Released

    Globall Art - CYUL Montreal Trudeau Airport

    Update Montreal CYUL v1.2

    • Improved performance
    • New autogen mesh
    • New YUL terminal under construction
    • New parking ramps
    • Wet soil effect when there is precipitation
    • Fixed error in jetways textures
    • Optimized jetways
    • Fixed ALS (Approach Light System) lights
    • New textures for the floors
    • Optimized static objects
    • Corrected elevating objects
    • Compatible X-Plane 11 / 11.50+ Vulkan

    Montreal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (IATA: YUL, ICAO: CYUL) is an international airport serving Montreal, Quebec, Canada, located on the Island of Montreal, 20 km (12 mi) from downtown. The airport terminals are located entirely in the suburb of Dorval, while one runway is located in the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent.

    Trudeau is the busiest airport in the province of Quebec and the third-busiest airport in Canada by both passenger traffic and aircraft movements, with 18.16 million passengers and 235,099 movements in 2017. It is one of eight Canadian airports with United States border preclearance and is one of the main gateways into Canada with 11.2 million or 62% of its passengers being on non-domestic flights, the highest proportion amongst Canada's airports during 2016.

    Features

    • Accurate replica of CYUL / YUL Aeroporto Internacional Pierre Elliott Trudeau, updated.
    • Precise modeling based on original references, photos and other research.
    • Customized runways, lines and taxiways, with ambient occlusion included in the textures.
    • Sun reflections effects on pavement.
    • Fingers Auto Gate with VGDS.
      • By Marginal
    • Static objects, vehicles and aircraft are present in this scenery.
    • Avenues and streets with personalized and standard vehicle traffic.
    • Custom airport mesh and adjacent areas.
    • Underground passages created with Mesh Remexe tool
      • Mesh Remexe Tool – by Joz
    • HDR lighting with custom night textures.
    • Custom textures with ambient occlusion.
    • Animated ground traffic and default aircraft traffic.
      • Ground Traffic by Marginal
    • Custom Approach Lights (ALS) systems.
    • Included taxi routes for aircraft, "taxi route"
    • Configured to WT3 plugin.
    • Configured Ramp Start.
    • De-ice system configured for some specific aircraft
      • Use Auto Gate Datarefs
    • Winter texture - only the airport area.

    Purchase Globall Art - Montreal Trudeau Airport

