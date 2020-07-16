Sierrasim Simulation - SKCC Camilo Daza Int'l Airport Promo

For a limited time, scenery design team Sierrasim Simulations is offering their FSX/P3D scenery of SKCC Camili Daza International Airport on sale for 40% off the regular price. Versions are available for FSX, FSX: Steam and Prepar3D v3, v4, v5.

Camilo Daza International Airport (IATA: CUC, ICAO: SKCC) is an air terminal located in the Colombian city of Cucuta. It has two crossed tracks because it is in a crosswind area. It is named in honor of Camilo Daza, the forerunner of Colombian aviation.

Features

Photorealistic ground textures based on aerial images

Real and updated autogen

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

Jetways SODE, windsock SODE, lights ALS SODE

Compatible with Orbx, GSX, Vector, OpenLC South America, FreemeshX

Optimized 3D grass

New dynamic light PBR effects (P3D v4/v5)

