For a limited time, scenery design team Sierrasim Simulations is offering their FSX/P3D scenery of SKCC Camili Daza International Airport on sale for 40% off the regular price. Versions are available for FSX, FSX: Steam and Prepar3D v3, v4, v5.
Camilo Daza International Airport (IATA: CUC, ICAO: SKCC) is an air terminal located in the Colombian city of Cucuta. It has two crossed tracks because it is in a crosswind area. It is named in honor of Camilo Daza, the forerunner of Colombian aviation.
Features
- Photorealistic ground textures based on aerial images
- Real and updated autogen
- Airport objects
- Optimized for good performance
- Jetways SODE, windsock SODE, lights ALS SODE
- Compatible with Orbx, GSX, Vector, OpenLC South America, FreemeshX
- Optimized 3D grass
- New dynamic light PBR effects (P3D v4/v5)
Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - SKCC Camilo Daza Int'l Airport for P3D v4/v5
Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - SKCC Camilo Daza Int'l Airport for FSX
See other Sierrasim add-ons