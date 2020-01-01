AFS Design - Airbus Collection - New Livery Lufthansa Airbus V2 for FSX Steam

AFS-design brings an excellent package of "New Livery Lufthansa Airbus" v2 that contains the following models:

Airbus A319neo

Airbus A320neo Cabin interior model

Airbus A321neo

Airbus A330 - 200

Airbus A330 - 300

Airbus A340 - 200

Airbus A340 - 300

Airbus A340 - 500

Airbus A340 - 600

Airbus A330 cabin interior model

Airbus A350

Airbus A380

Airbus A380F

Airbus A380 cabin interior model

These models all have the following features:

Detailed external and internal model including Virtual Cockpit with a friendly co - pilot

Animations in the external model: flaps, slats, spoilers, three cabin doors and two hatches, animate gear

Extensive lighting effects of windows and exterior lighting

Exterior lighting: beacon, strobes, nav, landing and taxi lights

Virtual Cockpit: panel light, window reflections, highly detailed, including avionics for radio navigation

Panel with FMC (Flight Management Computer) and GPS (Global Positioning System)

Engine thrust reverser including animation and realistic flight dynamics

All models with ATC-ID sign in the cockpit and exterior models.

New textures (1024*1024 px) with specular shine, night lighting and Alpha technology

Record sound of original Rolls Royce Trent 900 engines

Gangway stairs and logolight in the new A320neo

All models have a fully functional cockpit:

2 Primary Flight Displays and 2 Multi-Function Displays

2 switchable EICAS displays

EICAS displays: FUEL, ENGINE, DOORs, MAP

Center console with FMC, radio controls with transponders, trim wheel, throttle and engine control

Upper panel with about 100 real deposited switches

"Seatbelt" and "No-Smoking" signs with acoustic sound

Autopilot features: ILS, FD, ALT, VS, HDG, NAV, SPeeD, Mach, Loc, Autothrottle/ Master, QNH

FMC (Flight Management Computer):

New FMC for the Airbus A320 Family

15 different menus

Gauge of miscellaneous flight parameters

Use of flight plan

Calculation of courses analogical wind, high-level and aerodrome of destination

Follow of waypoints

Course gauge and autopilot control

All Airbus airplanes are equipped with the new Lufthansa liveries.

Purchase AFS Design - Airbus Collection - New Livery Lufthansa Airbus V2 for FSX Steam

Also available for FSX boxed edition