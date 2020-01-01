  • Countryside DC-10-30 Cargo 2.0 Released

    Give me a minute to write some words about the cockpit panel. Because there had been trouble about the configuration. Due to my researches about this fascinating aircraft I met retired DC 10 pilots and aircraft mechanics, I looked for literature and Web pages to find a clear answer to the question which cockpit layout is the correct once. And yes, indeed, the only correct layout for exact this DC 10-30 is the complete analog one! Now some of you may disagree because they saw so many pictures of a glass cockpit titled "DC 10-30". This is wrong and a hard error of the author/photographer! Why? Because this glass cockpit layout is manufactured by Boeing after they bought McDonnell Douglas in 1996. The three person layout of the DC 10 was a very big reason for customers not to buy this aircraft because of the costs. And that’s why Boeing’s first action with this plane was to retrofit it with a 2 person cockpit and call this aircraft “MD 10” from now on. And the only customer they found for this aircraft was Federal Express. 3 of them still are operated by FEDEX in 2020.

    • All Flight control instruments are animated, animated 3D switches
    • Checklist Chart of V-Speeds
    • Gear doors work like with a real plane Gears are damped
    • FMC Autopilot TCAS/GPWS
    • A Flight Engineers Place
    • FUEL Controls
    • Flight deck for the flight engineer
    • Pressurisation
    • Animated doors for pax, cargo and flight crew/cockpit
    • APU
    • NAV1/NAV2 DME/VOR/ADF
    • Flaps/Slats
    • All NAV Instruments animated
    • Reverse Power
    • All textures are designed with high end software, latest NVIDIA ® tool. Physically Based rendered Textures in 4K quality.
    • FuelDump + Fire fighting
    • New designed instrument textures
    • Lighting – Logo light, Cargo compartment, cockpit, instruments, runway, taxi and landing light
    • Front gear steers for taxiing
    • Speed brakes/Spoilers
    • Fully animated levers for the flight controls

    4 K PBR textures, own sounds, brings stairs and a high loader to you, modern nav support if you like, and more.

