Photosim Labs Statement On New MSFS

Announcement regarding Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Some of you may have noticed something that has been known to us for some time now, the number of detailed airports that will be available within the sim and where they are located, depending on which version you buy.

The release of Microsoft Flight Simulator has become an incredible opportunity for us to contribute to their amazing platform, and PhotoSim Labs has already started the process of developing all of our previous Prepar3D releases for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Additonaly, St. Croix, USVI, and The island of Cuba will be developed for Microsoft Flight Simulator as well. We will also be developing St. Thomas, USVI, and Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport at Beef Island.

Having said that, we continue to fully develop for Prepar3D, as we believe that their simulation platform is well established and offers an amazing and ultra realistic environment, which is something that we at PhotoSim Labs have always valued and have tried to convey into our work.

Thank you all for your support, and we are very excited to offer our next release of St. Croix, USVI, coming this week.

Source