Take Command - TorqueSim SR22 Series Releasing Next Week

TorqueSim, RealSimGear, and X-Aviation are excited to announce the SR22 Series for X-Plane will release next week! The SR22 series is the cumulation of thousands of hours of work, creating the highest quality rendition of a piston aircraft for X-Plane to date: everything is simulated! Both the SR22 G3 and SR22TN G3 are included. We will be providing copies of the aircraft to streamers and other content creators to get you a first look!

The TorqueSim SR22 Series is part of X-Aviation's "Take Command!" series of products. The X-Aviation Take Command! brand of products represents the very best of flight simulation immersion, and assures you this TorqueSim product will be one of the most sophisticated, study sim level aircraft available for X-Plane! Real world pilots test and assist in the development of these products, and real world procedures are followed. It tells you these products are unlike any other product you’ve seen outside of the ever growing X-Aviation catalog! Want to feel like a real captain? Take Command!

Source

Product Page