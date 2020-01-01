  • Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels III

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-15-2020 11:53 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels III

    Rolling Cumulus Software continues with its series "Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels" arriving at one of the most dangerous skies for bush pilots and all others too.

    Nepal, landlocked country with its ancient culture and the Himalayas was very much unknown to the outside world until the 1950s. Between China and India, home to eight of the world's highest mountains including the majestic Mount Everest or "Sugarmatha" as is locally called, awaits daring pilots who want to experience the art of bush flying to harsh and most dangerous lands known to man.

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels III - Nepal

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels III - Nepal

    Twelve brand new "Photolook" Airfields Scenery await pilots to take on the challenge in this Episode, within mountains and dangerous tiny valleys that await with their cold grass and humid dirt. Tourists and locals can only get there by air.

    Fly to never seen before airfields in your sim: Tikapua, Rolpa, Dhorpatan, Kamal Bazar, Thamkharka, Kangel Danda, Manang, Thaichi, Bagiung, Masinechaur, Man-Maya, Jir.

    Features

    • "PhotoLook" Scenery
    • 24 flights totally documented with compass route and location of latitude/longitude
    • Check "online" weather at destination airfields
    • Suggested bush planes
    • Complete documentation manual

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels III - Nepal

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels III - Nepal

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels Episode III
    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels Episode I
    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels Episode II

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VRdude

    Can we have a dedicated VR forum for FS 2020?

    Thread Starter: VRdude

    We really do need our own forum to discuss VR in...no point mixing with the non-VR simmers as it is an entirely different experience. The problem is...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:35 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Prepar3D v5 vs X-Plane 11 Vulkan

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20863-Prepar3D-v5-vs-X-Plane-11-Vulkan

    Last Post By: ians Today, 12:29 PM Go to last post
    GhostTown

    Now you deleted my topic?

    Thread Starter: GhostTown

    There is a reason that there are only a few posts a day in the msfs2020 forum....it's because the majority of simmers now are moving towards VR and...

    Last Post By: bam1220 Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    g7rta

    Big announcement from Microsoft!

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    “Microsoft Flight Simulator Set for launch August 18th” ...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post