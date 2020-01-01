Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels III

Rolling Cumulus Software continues with its series "Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels" arriving at one of the most dangerous skies for bush pilots and all others too.

Nepal, landlocked country with its ancient culture and the Himalayas was very much unknown to the outside world until the 1950s. Between China and India, home to eight of the world's highest mountains including the majestic Mount Everest or "Sugarmatha" as is locally called, awaits daring pilots who want to experience the art of bush flying to harsh and most dangerous lands known to man.

Twelve brand new "Photolook" Airfields Scenery await pilots to take on the challenge in this Episode, within mountains and dangerous tiny valleys that await with their cold grass and humid dirt. Tourists and locals can only get there by air.

Fly to never seen before airfields in your sim: Tikapua, Rolpa, Dhorpatan, Kamal Bazar, Thamkharka, Kangel Danda, Manang, Thaichi, Bagiung, Masinechaur, Man-Maya, Jir.

Features

"PhotoLook" Scenery

24 flights totally documented with compass route and location of latitude/longitude

Check "online" weather at destination airfields

Suggested bush planes

Complete documentation manual

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels Episode III

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels Episode I

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels Episode II