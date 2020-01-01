UK2000 Scenery Plans For New MSFS

MSFS2020 now has a release date of mid August! This is far sooner than we would have thought, especially considering the SDK is not complete.

We don't have any products ready yet, but we do hope to start porting some in the next month, providing there is enough SDK to do it. Customers need to understand that MSFS2020 is not a simple sim change like P3D V4 to P3D V5, or even FS2004 to FSX. The move to MSFS2020 is more like Windows to Linux, it is totally different in every way. We've had some users say that their FSX scenery will work in MSFS2020, absolutely it will NOT work. MSFS2020 uses a new model format, new AFD structures and a new terrain system, even the tools and workflow is different.

Because we now have to concentrate on MSFS2020 work, all other work including new airports, updates and minor bugs fixes will be on hold for the next few months. Sorry if you were looking forward to any new releases and remakes, they will still come, but will just be delayed by a few months.

