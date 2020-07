MK-Studios Bringing All Products To New MSFS

We're looking forward to bring all of our add-ons to MSFS2020. This will definitely take some time as we're waiting (as many developers) for a completed SDK version.

Our schedule remains unchanged with Rome and Helsinki being developed for P3D. We're also finalizing our job with Tenerife Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 updates. We'll then continue to improve the existing products - as usual.

Whether there will be an upgrade fee will depend on the work required.

Source