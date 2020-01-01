Boundless Simulations Announces Kerry Airport EIKY

We've teamed up with Ciano35, who has a lot of experience developing Irish Airport sceneries. We're aiming to release Kerry within the next few weeks, it will likely be out before our previously announced Birmingham due to the size of that project.

It'll contain these features as a minimum:

High quality PBR textures throughout

Custom ground textures

High quality custom buildings

Full night lighting

Static aircraft

Custom ground vehicles and crew (static)

Fully accurate parking, taxi and runway layout

Fully modelled car parks

Can't give an exact price yet, but looking to release it at around £16 to £18.

About Kerry Airport

Kerry Airport, also known as Farranfore Airport, is an international airport in Farranfore, County Kerry, Ireland. It is 7 nm north of the Ring of Kerry, and 8 nm southeast of the county's capital Tralee.

