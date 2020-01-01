VSKYLABS Releases Tensor 600X

The VSKYLABS Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X Project for X-Plane 11 was just released!

Development Notice: The development of the VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X Project for X-Plane flight simulator was approved by "Fraundorfer Aeronautics". VSKYLABS is developing this add-on project independently with information from "Fraundorfer Aeronautics" regarding development details of the Tensor 600X.

The VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X is a high definition autogyro simulation of the FA Tensor 600X. However, all of the information, specifications and data, system descriptions and flight instructions in this project are not necessarily representing the real FA Tensor 600X specs and data, and should NOT be considered as official information with regards to the FA Tensor 600X.

More information and details about the real FA Tesnor 600X can be found at the Fraundorfer Aeronautics company web site.

