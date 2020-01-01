  • Orbx Is Producing Content For Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Orbx

    ANNOUNCEMENT - Orbx is producing content for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Congratulations Microsoft on your launch date!

    It is with great excitement we can announce Orbx is producing content for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    At Orbx, we are thrilled to see that the new Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch on August 18.

    Like the rest of the community, we are very impressed with what we have seen so far in Microsoft's next gen of Flight Simulator.

    It is with great excitement we can announce Orbx is producing content for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    We are looking forward to delivering our world class products on this new platform, both through the Microsoft marketplace, and our own channel, OrbxDirect.

    Our roadmap continues to include high quality content for XP11, P3D and Aerofly FS (when possible), and we will continue to support these platforms. We have some real gems in store, and of course we continue to support our partners and industry friends - specifically this month through #FlyJuly.

    We hope to see new users take up simming with the new FS as well as take our current simmers on a journey of discovery, with AAA content!

    It's time to fly!

