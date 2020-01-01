CR1-Software - Ford Trimotor

We are pleased to present our newest addition to the CR1 line-up, the CR1-Ford Trimotor. The Ford Trimotor is an iconic and very important plane in aviation history. It was the first major airline style passenger carrier built from 1927 to 1933 during which period 199 units were built and distributed worldwide. Built by the Ford Motor Company by automotive visionary Henry Ford, this great pillar of aviation history, the Ford Trimotor, was not only used as a passenger carrier by many well know airlines of the time, it was also used as an air freight carrier as well as a supply and personnel carrier by the U.S. military and Canadian military, thus proving its ruggedness, reliability and versatility.

CR1 is very proud to present to our faithful fans and supporters the new virtual edition of the famous Ford Trimotor for FSX SP2 and FSX Acceleration. This rendition of the Ford Trimotor is a full 3DMax build. All applicable aircraft features that FSX offers are available in this version of the Ford Trimotor.

Features

3DMax model

Multi-layer textures with enhanced shading

Animated pilot and co-pilot

Full exterior animation suite, including gear flex and shock absorbers

Full interior cockpit animation suite

Land version models

Float version models

Passenger carrier models

Cargo carrier models

Airline pilots

Civilian pilots

Fully modeled cargo load – float cargo and land cargo versions

Excellent air file that represents the real Ford Trimotor flying characteristics

Opening passenger door

Opening emergency exit

Opening luggage compartment - underside of wings

Click and open interior window

Full interior and exterior VC lighting and nav lighting

Painters kit

Excellent sound suite

XML 3D gauge suite

Seven models

Nine liveries

Full documentation suite - historical, knee pad and reference manuals

Easy and robust installer software to get you going

This add-on is of EXTREME DETAIL, it was designed for the new i7 processors and around newer multithreading and hyperthreading technologies that are prevalent in today’s operating game machines. It is recommended that this add-on is run on an appropriate computer with a recent and decent video card and multi-core processor as well as a good allotment of RAM.

Enjoy!

