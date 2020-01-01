TopSkills Updates Jet Simming Video

TopSkills, publisher of self-learning videos for home flight simmers, has updated its popular tutorial video: Jet Simming.

Flight simmers go on a left-seat instructional flight in a Boeing 737-800 from Washington National to New York LaGuardia. Major procedures are explained for all flight phases from preparation through shutdown. Thorough instructions are step-by-step with clear narrations and callouts. This all-new Version 4 has been thoroughly reworked with more information, details, and clarity. Images and audios have been sharpened. Pacing has been quickened. Screen size is enlarged. The video format is now MP4 for better viewing and listening. A companion written checklist based on the video script is included as a bonus. These additions and improvements enhance users' abilities to learn important simulation skills by themselves.

A detailed description and sample video are available here.

This and other videos and books from TopSkills are available from the FlightSim.Com Store.