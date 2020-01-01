AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign News

The more we work on the F-35B redesign, the more new ideas arise. Version 2.0 is not a simple remastering of the existing 3D model and textures. New features, not present in the original model, have been added.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of all included changes so far:

Up to nine 4K remastered liveries based on real-world aircraft

New enhanced PBR effects

New particles system

New 3D cockpit with customizable touchscreen PCD (up to 20 pages combinations)

Plugable air intake covers added with customizable logo

Towed Radar Decoy added

New interactive checklist (inspired by our recent T-7A Red Hawk)

Enhanced Helmet Mounted Display System (bigger fonts, new symbology)

Enhanced target and carrier-lock system

New animated A2G weapons: JSM, Paveways, SBD II

More details add to landing gear

Customized views on numeric keypad

New User Guide

The following liveries will be included by default:

BF-01 Prototype

IT Gruppo Aerei Imbarcati Wolves

UK Royal Navy Doom 21

USAF 461st Flight Test Squadron

USMC VMFA-121 Green Knights

USMC VMFA-122 Flying Leathernecks

USMC VMFA-211 Wake Island Avengers

USMC VMFAT-501 Warlords

USN VX-23 Air Test and Evaluation Squadron

And now, make room for some screen shots. Keep in mind that a lot can change before the release, which will be free for existing customers.

Source