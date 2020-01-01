AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign News

The more we work on the F-35B redesign, the more new ideas arise. Version 2.0 is not a simple remastering of the existing 3D model and textures. New features, not present in the original model, have been added.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of all included changes so far:
- Up to nine 4K remastered liveries based on real-world aircraft
- New enhanced PBR effects
- New particles system
- New 3D cockpit with customizable touchscreen PCD (up to 20 pages combinations)
- Plugable air intake covers added with customizable logo
- Towed Radar Decoy added
- New interactive checklist (inspired by our recent T-7A Red Hawk)
- Enhanced Helmet Mounted Display System (bigger fonts, new symbology)
- Enhanced target and carrier-lock system
- New animated A2G weapons: JSM, Paveways, SBD II
- More details add to landing gear
- Customized views on numeric keypad
- New User Guide
The following liveries will be included by default:
- BF-01 Prototype
- IT Gruppo Aerei Imbarcati Wolves
- UK Royal Navy Doom 21
- USAF 461st Flight Test Squadron
- USMC VMFA-121 Green Knights
- USMC VMFA-122 Flying Leathernecks
- USMC VMFA-211 Wake Island Avengers
- USMC VMFAT-501 Warlords
- USN VX-23 Air Test and Evaluation Squadron
And now, make room for some screen shots. Keep in mind that a lot can change before the release, which will be free for existing customers.