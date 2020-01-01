  • AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign News

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-13-2020 12:18 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign

    The more we work on the F-35B redesign, the more new ideas arise. Version 2.0 is not a simple remastering of the existing 3D model and textures. New features, not present in the original model, have been added.

    Here is a non-exhaustive list of all included changes so far:

    • Up to nine 4K remastered liveries based on real-world aircraft
    • New enhanced PBR effects
    • New particles system
    • New 3D cockpit with customizable touchscreen PCD (up to 20 pages combinations)
    • Plugable air intake covers added with customizable logo
    • Towed Radar Decoy added
    • New interactive checklist (inspired by our recent T-7A Red Hawk)
    • Enhanced Helmet Mounted Display System (bigger fonts, new symbology)
    • Enhanced target and carrier-lock system
    • New animated A2G weapons: JSM, Paveways, SBD II
    • More details add to landing gear
    • Customized views on numeric keypad
    • New User Guide

    The following liveries will be included by default:

    • BF-01 Prototype
    • IT Gruppo Aerei Imbarcati Wolves
    • UK Royal Navy Doom 21
    • USAF 461st Flight Test Squadron
    • USMC VMFA-121 Green Knights
    • USMC VMFA-122 Flying Leathernecks
    • USMC VMFA-211 Wake Island Avengers
    • USMC VMFAT-501 Warlords
    • USN VX-23 Air Test and Evaluation Squadron

    And now, make room for some screen shots. Keep in mind that a lot can change before the release, which will be free for existing customers.

    AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign

    AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign

    AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    g7rta

    Big announcement from Microsoft!

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    “Microsoft Flight Simulator Set for launch August 18th” ...

    Last Post By: Th1racer Today, 01:32 PM Go to last post
    GhostTown

    Where is the VR forum?

    Thread Starter: GhostTown

    Where are the VR forums??? There seems to be some anti VR movement by simmers who basically have never tried it. If you have tried it then you...

    Last Post By: VRdude Today, 01:31 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    Testing out the Cirrus SR22

    Thread Starter: engine70

    It's been a while since I've done any flying, but I picked up the Cirrus SR22 during the recent Carenado sale, so I decided to do a test flight from...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    A300 B4(F) Gander, Newfoundland to Omaha, Nebraska

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Tried something a bit different. Rather than a GPS direct and a great circle route, I picked out a few waypoints myself to fly. One airport was...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:57 PM Go to last post