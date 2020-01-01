HJG 2020 Mid Year Mega Release

The HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) once again has pleasure announcing a large web site .... this being its 5th and largest release (so far) for 2020.

This latest HJG web site update is composed of some 117X new files for it's civil B707, B727, B737, BAe 146/ARJ, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 TRISTAR, MD-80 and military C-135 TYPE flight lines (for FS2004 and FSX) .... for everyone's free FS fun'n'enjoyment.

The content of this release represents a virtual league of nations featuring operators from Africa, Alaska, Australia, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hawaii, Italy, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, and the USA .... covering the late 1960's until the present day .... and among which sked/non-sked PAX/freight and express type civil, corporate/VIP, demonstrator, military, transports for premier sports teams, and even a screen prop subjects are all represented in colourful classic, as well as modern day definitive, hybrid, logo jet, and other promotional type liveries .... so there's something (if not plenty) to please someone/most among this lot to say the very least.

Also included within this latest HJG release is a new aircraft base pack for its military C-135 SERIES inventory .... and which is "the first" to benefit from new FDE revisions which are currently being developed.

For further information concerning HJG's 2020 Mid Year Mega Release offerings please refer to today's linked forum announcement.

HJG is located at the following web site address:

www.simviation.com/hjg/