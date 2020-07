Iron Sim Announces Kalymnos Island Airport - LGKY

Hello there working on Kalymnos Airport - LGKY.

The scenery will feature:

Custom ground polygon - PBR materials

Custom mesh

Custom Photoreal of the nearby island

Autogen for the nearby city

Volumetric Grass

Custom Airport models - PBR materials

Custom taxiway signs

Planning to release it within the month, it will be a payware.

Source