Boundless Simulations Previews Birmingham For X-Plane

Boundless Simulations Previews Birmingham For X-Plane

I'm aiming to release Birmingham within the next 2 months.

It will feature our best set of PBR textures to date, along with accurate taxi, runway and parking layouts, full compatibility with World Traffic and Traffic Global plugins, 4K textures, full night lighting, partially modelled terminal interiors, many surrounding custom buildings including hotels and warehouses, static aircraft, custom ground vehicles and ground crew, full SAM integration.

See other Boundless Simulations scenery