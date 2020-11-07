  • France VFR Releases Lille Lesquin Airport For P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-11-2020 10:05 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    France VFR Releases Lille Lesquin Airport

    LFQQ - Lille Lesquin for P3D v4/v5 models the airport of Lille Lesquin (Dpt59) in an extremely detailed way, including high definition building and ground textures as well as the corresponding night textures. The stage can be used independently or in addition to Nord-Pas de Calais VFR. It is also compatible with Truelandscape.

    Features

    • Ground textures of about 0.25 to 0.5 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.
    • Autogen buildings and vegetation for each platform including night textures.
    • Flatten/slope platform correction for each airport.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
    • SIAA VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ianhr

    How Many Cubs For A Plethora?

    Thread Starter: ianhr

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 10:35 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Around the World in a Raptor

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Leg 1 - JFK to Telluride

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post
    Rudy_B

    Flightsim Navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS

    Thread Starter: Rudy_B

    Stuck at home thanks to the Corona virus I started a series of blog posts and videos about flightsim navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS, which might...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 10:06 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    NOW, when I want to return to basics, I can do so...............................

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    ....................without having to jump in an Ultralight! This will take me back to my basic flight training and PPL check ride! Just don't get in...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 09:54 AM Go to last post