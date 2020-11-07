France VFR Releases Lille Lesquin Airport For P3D

LFQQ - Lille Lesquin for P3D v4/v5 models the airport of Lille Lesquin (Dpt59) in an extremely detailed way, including high definition building and ground textures as well as the corresponding night textures. The stage can be used independently or in addition to Nord-Pas de Calais VFR. It is also compatible with Truelandscape.

Features

Ground textures of about 0.25 to 0.5 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.

Autogen buildings and vegetation for each platform including night textures.

Flatten/slope platform correction for each airport.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

SIAA VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided.

