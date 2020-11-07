TopSkills Summer Sale

With July 4th now a full week in the past, the associated sales are winding down. But still through this weekend TopSkills is offering all their training videos and e-books on sale for 15% off their usual prices. These are a bargain even at their normal prices, but here is a good chance to improve your flying skills and save too.

TopSkills offers videos and e-books that will teach you a wide variety of flying skills. Learn about flight rules or flight planning. Learn maneuvers or navigation. Learn to fly jets or how the latest glass cockpits work.

