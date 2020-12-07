  • Review: Just Flight - Mosquito FB Mk VI

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-12-2020 11:16 AM  Number of Views: 8  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - Mosquito FB Mk VI  Next

    De Havilland 98 Mosquito FB Mk Vi

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Review Author:
    Dale Ashcroft

    Suggested Price:
    $39.99
    Buy Here

    Just Flight - De Havilland Mosquito FB MK VI

    Aircraft Description

    The following is a direct quote from Wikipedia:

    The de Havilland DH.98 Mosquito is a British twin-engined, shoulder-winged multirole combat aircraft, introduced during the Second World War. Unusual in that its frame was constructed mostly of wood, it was nicknamed the "Wooden Wonder", or "Mossie". Lord Beaverbrook, Minister of Aircraft Production, nicknamed it "Freeman's Folly", alluding to Air Chief Marshal Sir Wilfrid Freeman, who defended Geoffrey de Havilland and his design concept against orders to scrap the project. In 1941, it was one of the fastest operational aircraft in the world.

    Originally conceived as an unarmed fast bomber, the Mosquito's use evolved during the war into many roles, including low- to medium-altitude daytime tactical bomber, high-altitude night bomber, pathfinder, day or night fighter, fighter-bomber, intruder, maritime strike, and photo-reconnaissance aircraft. It was also used by the British Overseas Airways Corporation as a fast transport to carry small, high-value cargo to and from neutral countries through enemy-controlled airspace. The crew of two, pilot and navigator, sat side by side. A single passenger could ride in the aircraft's bomb bay when necessary.

    The Mosquito FBVI was often flown in special raids, such as Operation Jericho - an attack on Amiens Prison in early 1944, and precision attacks against military intelligence, security, and police facilities (such as Gestapo headquarters).

    Specifications

    • Powerplant: Two 1710 hp Rolls-Royce Merlin 76/77 V12 engines
    • Span: 54 ft 2 in
    • Maximum Weight: 23,000 lb
    • Capacity: Two crew
    • Maximum Speed: 408 mph
    • Range: 1485 miles

    PC Specs

    Recommended:

    • Flight Simulator X (Acceleration, Gold or SP2 required), FSX: Steam Edition or P3D v4/v3/v2/v1
    • 3 GHz or any Dual Core
    • 2.0 GB RAM
    • 512 MB graphics card
    • Windows 10 / 8 / 7
    • 600 MB hard drive space

    Testing Specs:

    • P3D v4.5
    • Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz (Coffee Lake) Socket LGA1151 Processor
    • Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR4 PC4-25600C16 3200 MHz
    • Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OC 819 2MB GDDR6 PCI-Express Graphics Card
    • Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced
    • Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6 Gbps 64 Layer 3D V-NAND Solid State Drive

    Cost And Installation

    At the time of writing this review the aircraft was priced at a reasonable $39.99 (£31.85). The download size was small coming in at 172 MB. The download from the FlightSim.Com Store was quick and painless with only a few clicks of the mouse required.

    Just Flight - De Havilland Mosquito FB MK VI

    Installation was also trouble free. The installer will give you an option of what simulator you would like to install the aircraft to, being either FSX or Prepar3D. Once a selection of these is made, further choices of which version of the simulator are available. A product activation code is required in order to install the Mosquito, this will be issued once successful payment has been taken.

    Documentation

    The Mosquito comes with a 48 page manual which details various aspects of the aircraft which include:

    • Introduction
    • Install, Updates and Support
    • Panel Guide
    • Flares, Munitions, Lighting and Doors and Covers
    • Flying the Mosquito
    • Checklist
    • Reference Speeds
    • Paint kit, credits and legal

    A walkthrough start-up procedure is included in the manual, this shows you where switches are located.

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HF,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020
      Next
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - Mosquito FB Mk VI  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Flight Sim World - One Year Later

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?19398-Flight-Sim-World-One-Year-Later

    Last Post By: carurosu Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    Legoman52

    File Library, Hot Files

    Thread Starter: Legoman52

    Looking to download and install the 8 part USA scenery. I noticed most of the file names are the same and of the same size. Do I write over the...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post
    galaxie76

    Concorde vs Tupolev

    Thread Starter: galaxie76

    I found it very complicated to edit the AI and try to follow an aircraft. I ended up using photoshop.

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Around the World in a Raptor

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Leg 1 - JFK to Telluride

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post