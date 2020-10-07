Using Cookies with this site FAQ

Cookies FAQ

In order to be logged in to FlightSim.Com you must allow our server to set a cookie (a small file) on your computer. The cookie contains your login details and must be present if you wish to download files, post messages or otherwise actively participate in the site. Once the cookie is set you remain logged in until you intentionally logout or until you clear the cookie. There is no need to logout when you leave the site for the day, you can stay logged in forever and just visit whenever you want and be already logged in.

What are cookies?

Cookies are messages that web servers pass to your web browser when you visit Internet sites. Your browser stores each message in a small file or folder on your system. When you request another page from the server, your browser sends the cookie back to the server. The cookie sends back information that has been set by our server so that it can identify you and log you into our site automatically.

Our site does NOT track your pages or movements or send any information about your activity to anyway.

Cookies are sometimes used to track web site activity. When you visit some sites, the server gives you a cookie that acts as your identification card. Upon each return visit to that site, your browser passes that cookie back to the server. In this way, a web server can gather information about which web pages are used the most, and which pages are gathering the most repeat hits. Our site does NOT use your cookies for tracking but only for identification purposes.

Cookies are also used for online shopping. Online stores often use cookies that record any personal information you enter, as well as any items in your electronic shopping cart, so that you don't need to re-enter this information each time you visit the site.

Servers also use cookies to provide personalized web pages. When you select preferences at a site that uses this option, the server places the information in a cookie. When you return, the server uses the information in the cookie to create a customized page for you.

Only the web site that creates a cookie can read it. Additionally, web servers can use only information that you provide or choices that you make while visiting the web site as content in cookies.

Webmasters have always been able to track access to their sites, but cookies make it easier to do so. In some cases, cookies come not from the site you're visiting, but from advertising companies that manage the banner ads for a set of sites (such as DoubleClick.com). These advertising companies can develop detailed profiles of the people who select ads across their customers' sites.

Accepting a cookie does not give a server access to your computer or any of your personal information (except for any information that you may have purposely given, as with online shopping). Servers can read only cookies that they have set, so other servers do not have access to your information. Also, it is not possible to execute code from a cookie, and not possible to use a cookie to deliver a virus.

For privacy reasons, you may wish to view the cookies currently stored in your browser or control which sites you accept cookies from. You may also decide what period of time they may be stored and used. Most modern browsers offer the ability to control cookie settings; to do this, see the appropriate document below, or consult your browser's help files:

What information do we save in your cookie?

The following is the information we keep in a cookie when you enable cookies to work with our site.

The user Id is a unique identification number that is assigned to you when you create an account name and password on our system. It is something we created and have assigned to you.

Because there are benefits to being a "First Class Member" on our site, the cookie lets us know if you have contributed to a membership. Benefits of membership give you unlimited time on the site and faster download speeds. Member contributions go towards paying for member servers which are faster.

If your cookie indicates that your account is a "First Class Membership" the cookie will also contain the expiration date of that membership.

All the information kept in the cookie is information we stored in it. We keep the information very short and it is encrypted so that it cannot be tampered with in any way. Information in your account is not updated by the information in the cookie. It's compared to it to ensure you a safe and secure experience on our site. No other information on your system is transfered or requested from your computer.

We do not use cookies to track the pages you visit or the things you do on our site. Cookies are only used on our site for identification, not for tracking or advertising.

How do I enable cookies on my Chrome browser?

Cookies are enabled by default on your Chrome browser. If they have gotten turned off and you need to turn them on again or make custom changes you can do so through the control panel available when you click on the "wrench" icon at the upper right of the screen.

Select "settings" from the choices along the left edge

At the bottom of the page click on "Show advanced settings..."

"Privacy" will now appear as a section; under that section click the button that says "Content settings..."

"Cookies" is one of the things you can change under content settings. Choose "Allow local data to be set" so that cookies can be stored

For advanced users there options to manage exceptions

Remeber that you need to allow FlightSim.Com to set cookies in order to be logged in.

How do I enable cookies in my Internet Explorer?

Internet Explorer 6.0

From the Tools menu, select Internet Options...

Click the Privacy tab.

Click and slide the slider bar to one of six cookie acceptance settings. For example, slide the bar all the way to the top to block all cookies. You can also click Sites... to control cookies for individual sites.

When finished, click OK to close any open options windows.

Internet Explorer 5.x

From the Tools menu, select Internet Options...

Choose the Security tab.

Select the web content zone you want and click the Custom Level... button. Scroll down the list to find the "Cookies" section.

To customize settings for persistent cookies, beneath "Allow cookies that are stored on your computer", select the desired option. To customize settings for session cookies, beneath "Allow per-session cookies (not stored)", select the desired option.

In the Security Settings window, click OK. You will now be back in the Internet Options window. Click OK.

How do I delete cookies in my Internet Explorer?

Internet Explorer 7

From the Tools menu, or the Tools drop-down at the upper right, select Internet Options.

Under "Browsing History", click Delete...

Under "Cookies", click Delete Cookies.

Internet Explorer 6.0

From the Tools menu, select Internet Options...

On the General tab, click Delete Cookies.

You will see a dialog box saying "Delete all the cookies in the Temporary Internet Files folder?". Click OK to delete them.

Click OK to close the Internet Options window.

Internet Explorer 5.x

From the Tools menu, select Internet Options...

In the section labeled "Temporary Internet Files", click Settings.

Click View Files.

From the View menu at the top of the window, select Details.

Click the Internet Address column header to arrange the list so that all the cookie files are together. The cookie files will have the word "cookie" in them.

Select the cookie files and delete them. For multiple files, you may highlight them all at once and then either drag them to the Recycle Bin, press the Del key, or right-click the files and select Delete.

How to enable cookies with Firefox?

From the Tools menu, select Options.

At the top of the window that appears, click Privacy.

From the "History" section, choose the action you wish to take:

Viewing Cookies

To view the cookies stored on your computer, first use the downdown to select custom settings for history. Then click Show Cookies. In the window that appears, you can view the cookies on your computer, search for cookies, and remove any or all of the listed cookies.

Enable or Disable Cookies

To allow sites to set cookies on your computer select "Remember history". Or if you want to customize what history is remembered, select "Use custom settings for history and then select Accept cookies from sites. To specify which sites are always or never allowed to use cookies, click Exceptions.

In the drop-down menu next to "Keep until:", select the time period you wish to keep cookies on your computer.

Deleting Cookies

To delete and remove all cookies stored on your computer, click Clear Now in the "Private Data" section.

Click OK until you return to the Firefox window.

How do I enable cookies in my Opera browser?

Opera Internet Browser

To ensure that you have cookies enabled if you are using the Opera Internet Browser follow the steps mentioned below. The screenshots were taken while using Opera 9.64.