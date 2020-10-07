Microsoft Flight Simulator Alpha 5 Has Been Released

Welcome the Microsoft Flight Simulator Alpha 5 (build 1.5.4.0)!

In this update you'll find improved content, bug fixes, and an updated list of known issues.

A note from the development team:

This update is focused primarily on community feedback, bug fixes, and an overall polish pass.

All planes have received another round of polish and tuning. We continue to triage bugs and reset priorities when needed. You should also find an updated round of polish (on-going) to the world, airports, scenery, and the weather.

We are hard at work focused on community feedback, polish, polish, and more polish. Please keep the feedback coming as we genuinely value the community’s help improving the overall flight-experience!

Improved Content - Flight Model

The engine/propeller effects on all propeller planes has been improved for P-Factor, Torque, Gyro-Precession, and Prop Wash

Flap lift and drag adjustments across all planes were made

Belly landings are now possible for the Bonanza G36

Overall A320 Fly By Wire (FBW) improvements continued

TBM 930 Engine torque adjustments made

Ongoing improvement to the ground effect formula to improve the overall "realism"

Community Feedback and Fixes

A long list of very specific fixes; go to source page for full details.

Alpha Invitations

New wave of invitations being sent today!

Closed Beta Is Coming

We are currently scheduled to release Closed Beta on 07.30.

As a reminder, if you are currently an Alpha tester, you will be automatically granted access to the Closed Beta.

If you are not currently an Alpha tester, we will be sending out new invitations for Closed Beta participation.

Source