  • Laminar Research Releases Beta 14 For X-Plane 11.50

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-10-2020 09:55 AM  Number of Views: 66  
    0 Comments

    Laminar Research Releases Beta 14 For X-Plane 11.50

    X-Plane 11.50 is a major update that completely rewrites the rendering engine to use modern rendering APIs: Vulkan (on Windows and Linux systems) and Metal (on Mac). Laminar Research continues to release new updates, with beta 14 now just out.

    • Cloud offscreen ratio would be wrong under particular rare rendering situations with multiple monitors.
    • XPD-10486, XDP-10902 Added Metal GPU timer calibration. Also enabled GPU timers for 10.15.5+.
    • XPD-10619 On macOS we now always pick the system default device.
    • XPD-10725 Fix crash by removing Micoprofile OpenGL GPU timers.
    • XPD-10827 Fixed VR load screen.
    • XPD-10838 Fixed map clipping with Metal.
    • XPD-10861 Fixes plugin widget translucency.
    • XPD-10876 Fixed crash if plugin makes a null obj-based instance.
    • XPD-10906 Fix gray boxes around icons.
    • XPD-10916 Fixed stutters with image requests when we haven¡¯t finished rendering the first one yet.
    • XPD-10918, XPD-10923 Issues with Nvidia driver 451.48.
    • XPD-10921 Freezing / hang in 11.50 beta 13.

    X-Plane 11.50b14 is available via the Laminar Research installer & Steam “Unstable Betas” channel. We’ll make beta 14 the standard Steam public beta version once we have a sense that it’s not completely unusable.

    Highlights of this update include fixes for stutters and freezes we heard a lot about over the last week. We believe users on the latest Nvidia driver (451.48) should see improvements as well.

    We have seen some early reports of problems with VR and performance, and some of them are already identified and will be addressed in beta 15. We are going to keep with beta 14 for now to collect more bug reports – it also provides smoother flight for NVidia users.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

