Captain Sim Updates 767 Captain II to v0.99

New features:

Airplane casting shadow in virtual cockpit views

P3D v5 DirectX 12 support including GlaCS rain effect

Yoke checklist sliders animation

Mouse control added to 2D HSI pop-ups: right click switches between MAP and PLANE Mode; wheel Up/Down controls Range Selector

The Captain Sim 767-300ER base pack delivers a highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the Boeing 767-300ER wearing Captain Sim house livery. It is available for purchase as early access.

Source