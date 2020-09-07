JustSim Announces Hannover For X-Plane

Hannover Airport (EDDV) is the international airport of Hannover, capital of the German state of Lower Saxony. The ninth largest airport in Germany, it is in Langenhagen, 11 km north of Hannover. Hannover Airport has three passenger terminal concourses named Terminals A, B, and C. The landside areas with shops, restaurants, and travel agents are interconnected, but each has its separate airside area with a few more facilities. Terminals A and B each have six boarding gates equipped with jet bridges, while Terminal C has eight of them. The additional Terminal D to the east of the main terminal is a rebuilt hangar which is exclusively used by the Royal Air Force to transport British troops to and from Northern Germany.

