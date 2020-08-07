Canadian Xpress July 2020 Monthly Challenge

Saint Helena is more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi) from the nearest major landmass. Prior to the opening of the airport, the island was only reachable by sea, making it one of the most remote populated places on earth, measured as travel time from major cities. Sea journeys used to take five days from Cape Town, with departures once every three weeks.

The first consideration of an airport on St Helena was made in 1943 by the South African Air Force, which undertook a survey on Prosperous Bay Plain from October 1943 until January 1944, but concluded that, while technically feasible, an airport was not a practical proposition. From the 1960s, there was an idea to build an airport on the Island. In 1999, this was taken up by the island government.

Many other issues plagued the airport after construction started in 2011. On December 18, 2016, a Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules landed at St Helena, the first fixed-wing aircraft to land on the island. Officially opening in April of 2017, it was discovered very quickly larger aircraft (any above 100 seats) could not safely operate in or out of Saint Helena do to wind shear aircraft would experience during landing. In June of 2017 Airlink was the solo operator certified to operate flights using their Avro RJ85/100s and E190s.

Your mission is to fly from Ascension Aux AB (FHAW) to Saint Helena (FHSH) with either the Canadian Xpress British Aerospace Avro RJ100, Embraer E190-LR or Lockheed C-130 Hercules freeware or payware aircraft onlyA which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

The July 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from July 5th, 2020 until July 29th, 2020.

