  • Canadian Xpress July 2020 Monthly Challenge

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-08-2020 03:37 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress July 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Saint Helena is more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi) from the nearest major landmass. Prior to the opening of the airport, the island was only reachable by sea, making it one of the most remote populated places on earth, measured as travel time from major cities. Sea journeys used to take five days from Cape Town, with departures once every three weeks.

    The first consideration of an airport on St Helena was made in 1943 by the South African Air Force, which undertook a survey on Prosperous Bay Plain from October 1943 until January 1944, but concluded that, while technically feasible, an airport was not a practical proposition. From the 1960s, there was an idea to build an airport on the Island. In 1999, this was taken up by the island government.

    Many other issues plagued the airport after construction started in 2011. On December 18, 2016, a Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules landed at St Helena, the first fixed-wing aircraft to land on the island. Officially opening in April of 2017, it was discovered very quickly larger aircraft (any above 100 seats) could not safely operate in or out of Saint Helena do to wind shear aircraft would experience during landing. In June of 2017 Airlink was the solo operator certified to operate flights using their Avro RJ85/100s and E190s.

    Your mission is to fly from Ascension Aux AB (FHAW) to Saint Helena (FHSH) with either the Canadian Xpress British Aerospace Avro RJ100, Embraer E190-LR or Lockheed C-130 Hercules freeware or payware aircraft onlyA which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

    The July 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from July 5th, 2020 until July 29th, 2020.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

    CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"
    http://CXA-TV.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    GhostTown

    Where is the VR forum?

    Thread Starter: GhostTown

    Where are the VR forums??? There seems to be some anti VR movement by simmers who basically have never tried it. If you have tried it then you...

    Last Post By: MrUnSavory Today, 04:54 PM Go to last post
    BobbyG550

    FSX inside newbie problem

    Thread Starter: BobbyG550

    FSX SE. I am flying the SE Just Flight C-46 and all works good. I'm actually a C-46 real airplane pilot and must say this thing is pretty good! I can...

    Last Post By: N222TT Today, 04:34 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    FSX is after all - a Game. Where is the SECRETS document?

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    GO AROUND. So, no, I'm not going around for the 4th time. If I were in a multi-player environment, I could understand some amount of random...

    Last Post By: doering1 Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post
    andrewclaridge

    FSXWX problems???

    Thread Starter: andrewclaridge

    Anyone else having problems with FSXWX at the moment. Not downloading weather and website not working. Hope this isn't the beginning of the end of...

    Last Post By: berlopez Today, 03:30 PM Go to last post