Taburet 4th of July Sale

    Ending today scenery designer Taburet announces a 4th of July Sale on all products in the FlightSim.Com Store. For a limited time you can save 20% on a variety of scenery and mesh designed specifically for X-Plane 11 and Aerofly FS 2, and just recently for P3D v5 too.

    In X-Plane explore the mountainous areas around Telluride, Nepal, Mount Rainer or Mont Blanc. Visit cities like Richmond, Charlotte, Brussels, Lisbon, Los Angeles or Tampa. See improved mesh in the USA, Sweden, Spain or Switzerland. In Aerofly FS2 visit mountainous Nepal, Telluride or Austria, the colorful Canary Islands or Scotland, Spain and Portugal. Check out all the offerings from Taburet now.

    Shop Taburet Add-ons

