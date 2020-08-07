CentralSim Previews Jorge Newbery Airfield

Development update: photorealistic with authentic autogen finished. Now we focus on the airfield and adjacent buildings at SABE Jorge Newbery - Aeroparque P3D for v4/v5.

It will have:

Photoreal and autogen

Updated and detailed terminal

PBR textures

Dynamic lights

Compatible with ORBX - VECTOR - OLC South America

GA Hangars

SODE Jetways and Objects

Some surrounding buildings

Jorge Newbery Airfield is an international airport located in Palermo neighborhood, 2 km northeast of downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. The airport covers an area of 138 hectares and is operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.A It is located in the Palermo ward, along the Ryo de la Plata, and serves as the main hub for domestic flights in Argentina. Since March 2019, the only international flights it serves are to Uruguay.

