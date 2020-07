DCS: Introducing Syria Map - Golan Strike

Welcome to this first official gameplay video of the upcoming Syria map for DCS World. Please find more information about this map here.

Over the next several weeks, we plan a series of videos that show off different locations and aspects of this map in the context of various mission types using various aircraft types and airfields. In this first video, ride along with me in an F-16C as we hit ground targets in the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria.

