  • Just Flight Shows Tornado F3 Liveries

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-08-2020  
    0 Comments

    Here are some of the latest liveries that have been created for the Tornado F3. More to be found and the product details on the product page.

    The Tornado F3, also known as the ADV, is a tandem (twin seat) air defence aircraft. Its primary role is high speed, high altitude interception, taking over from the Lightning F6 and Phantom FGR2. It can carry out these roles in any weather using a wide range of weapons, external stores and sensors, including the Foxhunter radar. The Tornado is fitted with cantilever shoulder wings with variable sweepback between 25° and 67°, providing the aircraft with a versatile operating envelope.

    Source
    Product Page

