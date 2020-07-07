PilotEdge Announces SimVenture 2020

PilotEdge is teaming with EAA and NATCA during EAA's Spirit of Aviation Week to deliver SimVenture! This unique event provides people with the opportunity to fly into Oshkosh on their home flight simulators using X-Plane, Prepar3D or FSX.

During EAA's Spirit of Aviation Week, real-world air traffic controllers (provided by NATCA) will be staffing Fisk Approach and Oshkosh Tower to allow pilots to fly the famous Fisk Arrival into Oshkosh complete with wing rocks, fast-paced ATC and hundreds of other aircraft; all from the comfort of your flight simulator.

SimVenture 2020 - Fly into Oshkosh on your Flight Simulator with Real ATC (Fisk Arrival).

