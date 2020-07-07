Aerosoft Previews Langeoog Airport

Here are some previews of Langeoog Airport from Aerosoft. This forms part of their German Islands 1: East Frisia package for X-Plane:

Once again, we've got some new WIP screen shots of the upcoming X-Plane add-on German Islands 1: East Frisia for you! This time: Langeoog.

Langeoog is one of the seven inhabited East Frisian Islands at the edge of the Lower Saxon Wadden Sea in the southern North Sea, located between Baltrum Island, and Spiekeroog. It is also a municipality in the district of Wittmund in Lower Saxony, Germany. The name Langeoog means Long Island in the Low German dialect.

