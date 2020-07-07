Top Skills - Jet Simming Tutorial Video v4

Jet Simming Tutorial Video
Version 4 upgrade with more detailed information, additional steps, new screen captures, improved audio, faster pace, and better video format. Includes companion written checklist based on the video script.
Simulate the largest, fastest and most powerful aircraft!
- Face the heaviest simulation challenges
- Handle the world's largest airliners
- Cruise at aviation's high altitudes
- Travel to Earth's farthest distances
- Sit in aviation's most distinguished seats
Operate All Flight Phases
- Plan and prepare your jet flights
- Push back from gates, start engines, taxi to runways
- Take off and climb correctly
- Cruise comfortably
- Approach and land properly
- Park and shut down correctly
Perform Necessary Jet-Flight Tasks
- Buying enough fuel
- Loading passengers and cargo
- Using taxi and landing lights
- Using altitudes and flight levels
- Using knots and mach
- Using V speeds
Learn Common Civilian Jets
- Business jets
- Regional jets
- Mid-size jets
- Jumbo jets
