  • Top Skills - Jet Simming Tutorial Video v4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-07-2020 08:29 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    Top Skills - Jet Simming Tutorial Video v4

    Jet Simming Tutorial Video

    Version 4 upgrade with more detailed information, additional steps, new screen captures, improved audio, faster pace, and better video format. Includes companion written checklist based on the video script.

    Simulate the largest, fastest and most powerful aircraft!

    • Face the heaviest simulation challenges
    • Handle the world's largest airliners
    • Cruise at aviation's high altitudes
    • Travel to Earth's farthest distances
    • Sit in aviation's most distinguished seats

    Operate All Flight Phases

    • Plan and prepare your jet flights
    • Push back from gates, start engines, taxi to runways
    • Take off and climb correctly
    • Cruise comfortably
    • Approach and land properly
    • Park and shut down correctly

    Perform Necessary Jet-Flight Tasks

    • Buying enough fuel
    • Loading passengers and cargo
    • Using taxi and landing lights
    • Using altitudes and flight levels
    • Using knots and mach
    • Using V speeds

    Learn Common Civilian Jets

    • Business jets
    • Regional jets
    • Mid-size jets
    • Jumbo jets

     

    Purchase Top Skills - Jet Simming Tutorial Video V4
    Check out other training videos and e-books from Top Skills

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    carss

    Put up your best military plane screenshots

    Thread Starter: carss

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:35 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    b-787 Boston to Phoenix

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Did this one the other day while doing stuff outside. Just let her cruise on :) PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 10:12 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    FSX is after all - a Game. Where is the SECRETS document?

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    GO AROUND. So, no, I'm not going around for the 4th time. If I were in a multi-player environment, I could understand some amount of random...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 09:47 AM Go to last post
    leuen

    Arriaga 1934 scenery

    Thread Starter: leuen

    Does anyone still have "Arriaga 1934" scenery? This was available sometime ago on Bluegrass Arilines site. Now the link ist down. Thanks for any...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 08:04 AM Go to last post