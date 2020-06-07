Just Flight - Propair Falke SF-25 for P3D v4/v5

This Propair Flight add-on for P3D v4/v5 provides the B, C and E variants of the Scheibe SF-25 Falke motor glider, with 3D gauges and enhanced animations, circuit breakers and battery loading in the electrical system.

The engine/fuel system features choke and carburettor heat states, oil temperature-dependent starting and fuel starvation if the aircraft is flown upside down.

The Propair Falke SF-25 is a true virtual copy of the famous German touring motor glider Scheibe SF-25.

This new enhanced version features upgraded systems, including:

Full 3D gauges and enhanced animations

Upgraded electrical system – circuit breakers and battery loading

More detailed engine/fuel system – choke and carburettor heat states, oil temperature-dependent starting with advanced mathematical model, fuel starvation if aircraft flown upside down.

The package contains three variants:

SF-25B – simplest aircraft with Limbach 1700A engine

SF-25C – two main gear set-up with stronger Limbach 2000A engine

SF-25E – foldable long-wing version with better soaring capability

