Just Flight – Propair Falke SF-25 for P3D v4/v5

This Propair Flight add-on for P3D v4/v5 provides the B, C and E variants of the Scheibe SF-25 Falke motor glider, with 3D gauges and enhanced animations, circuit breakers and battery loading in the electrical system.
The engine/fuel system features choke and carburettor heat states, oil temperature-dependent starting and fuel starvation if the aircraft is flown upside down.
The Propair Falke SF-25 is a true virtual copy of the famous German touring motor glider Scheibe SF-25.
This new enhanced version features upgraded systems, including:
- Full 3D gauges and enhanced animations
- Upgraded electrical system – circuit breakers and battery loading
- More detailed engine/fuel system – choke and carburettor heat states, oil temperature-dependent starting with advanced mathematical model, fuel starvation if aircraft flown upside down.
The package contains three variants:
- SF-25B – simplest aircraft with Limbach 1700A engine
- SF-25C – two main gear set-up with stronger Limbach 2000A engine
- SF-25E – foldable long-wing version with better soaring capability