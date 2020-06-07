  • Just Flight - Propair Falke SF-25 for P3D v4/v5

    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight – Propair Falke SF-25 for P3D v4/v5

    This Propair Flight add-on for P3D v4/v5 provides the B, C and E variants of the Scheibe SF-25 Falke motor glider, with 3D gauges and enhanced animations, circuit breakers and battery loading in the electrical system.

    The engine/fuel system features choke and carburettor heat states, oil temperature-dependent starting and fuel starvation if the aircraft is flown upside down.

    Just Flight – Propair Falke SF-25 for P3D v4/v5

    The Propair Falke SF-25 is a true virtual copy of the famous German touring motor glider Scheibe SF-25.

    This new enhanced version features upgraded systems, including:

    • Full 3D gauges and enhanced animations
    • Upgraded electrical system – circuit breakers and battery loading
    • More detailed engine/fuel system – choke and carburettor heat states, oil temperature-dependent starting with advanced mathematical model, fuel starvation if aircraft flown upside down.

    Just Flight – Propair Falke SF-25 for P3D v4/v5

    The package contains three variants:

    • SF-25B – simplest aircraft with Limbach 1700A engine
    • SF-25C – two main gear set-up with stronger Limbach 2000A engine
    • SF-25E – foldable long-wing version with better soaring capability

    Purchase Just Flight – Propair Falke SF-25 for P3D v4/v5

