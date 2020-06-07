Virtavia P2V-7 Neptune for FSX

Lockheed's P-2V Neptune was a Cold War maritime patrol aircraft that was involved in many surveillance operations during the 1950s and 1960s. The details of these exploits are still not entirely public. These missions could be extremely dangerous, the Soviet Air Force being given tacit approval to shoot down the Neptunes on sight without paying too much heed to whether or not the plane was actually in international air space.

The most famous Neptune was a P2V-1, the "Truculent Turtle", which flew non-stop without refueling from Perth, Australia, to Columbus, Ohio, a distance of 11,235 miles. This type, P2V-7, was first flown in 1954. In 1962 it was re-designated as the SP-2H, OP-2E, or AP-2H. The Neptune served until the mid 1970's, when it was replaced by the P-3 Orion.

This model is a 2020 remastered version of the original 2006 package.

Seven Variants

VP-1, Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, 1968 VP-18, Roosevelt Roads, 1962 French Aeronavale, Flotille 25F, 1983 Netherlands, No. 320 Squadron, 1986 RAAF, No. 10 Squadron, 1967 Fire Bomber, 'White 55' Fire Bomber, 'Black 48'

New Additions

Two new fire bomber versions

New cockpit toggle switches with click sounds

Constructed gauge housings with many new, sharper gauges

Better VC window glass

Switchable cabin light added

Custom 3-port startup smoke

Animated landing lights

Animated armrests

New engine sounds

Animated windshield wipers

Autopilot controls now on pilot's panel

Improvements

VR - tested and ready

Texture-baked undercarriage

Old 'angular' window frames smoothed out

Remodelled & re-textured seats, ctrl. columns, glareshield

New prop textures

Togglable crew with subtle periodic animations

Togglable underwing aerial rockets (use tailhook command)

Better VC gauge night lighting

Full exterior model now included in VC

Purchase Virtavia P2V-7 Neptune for FSX

Purchase Virtavia P2V-7 Neptune for FSX: Steam Edition

Purchase Virtavia P2V-7 Neptune for Prepar3D