Windsock Simulations Shows Barcelona Screen Shots

Just wanted to share some shots of Barcelona! The airport is complete as is the city and orthophoto, and has entered into beta! We expect release by the end of the month at the earliest.

The beta process is as you can imagine a rather long one in our current Covid-19 lives... We hope you enjoy the shots!

And also to mention, this airport is fully compatible with SpainUHD. and will include files for the city to be compatible as well!

The Windsock Simulations Team.

