  • Liberator RAF Variants Expansion Set For FSX

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-06-2020 12:07 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Liberator RAF Variants Expansion Set

    This 11-aircraft package expands the Virtavia B-24 Liberator. This set of models focuses on the early Liberators supplied to the Royal Air Force Bomber Command, Coastal Command and Ferry Command. Also included is Winston Churchill's special VIP transport version of the PB4Y-2 Privateer known as 'Commando' as well as two USAAC-liveried early Liberators.

    Liberator RAF Variants Expansion Set

    Eleven Unique Aircraft And Texture Sets

    • LB30A Liberator, RAF Ferry Command
    • Liberator I (LB30B), RAF Coastal Command
    • B-24A Liberator, USAAC Ferry Command
    • Liberator B.Mk.II, RAF Bomber Command
    • Liberator II, RAF Coastal Command
    • Liberator II RY-3 (Liberator C.Mk.IX, VIP version)
    • Liberator II (LB30) 'Jungle Queen', USAAC
    • Liberator B.Mk.III, RAF Bomber Command
    • Liberator GR.Mk.III, RAF Coastal Command
    • Liberator GR.V, RAF Coastal Command
    • Liberator GR.VI, RAF Coastal Command

    Liberator RAF Variants Expansion Set

    Liberator RAF Variants Expansion Set

    Available for FSX: Steam and Prepar3D v3/v4/v5:

    Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for FSX
    Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for FSX: Steam
    Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for Prepar3D

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    Maybe this is why the P-51 was given the name of Mustang!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Took a long time before I could have landings like this. Like "breaking a horse!" Just takes a lot of patience and conversations with one...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:23 PM Go to last post
    leuen

    Arriaga 1934 scenery

    Thread Starter: leuen

    Does anyone still have "Arriaga 1934" scenery? This was available sometime ago on Bluegrass Arilines site. Now the link ist down. Thanks for any...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 12:08 PM Go to last post
    eric5150

    Carenado 172II N Blank Textures Needed

    Thread Starter: eric5150

    Hi, I want to do a repaint of the Carenado 172II N aircraft but can't find the blank paint kit. If anyone has the paintkit textures, could you...

    Last Post By: HPR7 mad! Today, 12:03 PM Go to last post
    efanton

    New Triple Monitor build for MS 2020

    Thread Starter: efanton

    My first post. Was recommended to come here by a few flightsim Youtubers I am currently in the process of building a PC ready for the MS 2020...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post