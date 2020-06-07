Liberator RAF Variants Expansion Set For FSX

This 11-aircraft package expands the Virtavia B-24 Liberator. This set of models focuses on the early Liberators supplied to the Royal Air Force Bomber Command, Coastal Command and Ferry Command. Also included is Winston Churchill's special VIP transport version of the PB4Y-2 Privateer known as 'Commando' as well as two USAAC-liveried early Liberators.
Eleven Unique Aircraft And Texture Sets
- LB30A Liberator, RAF Ferry Command
- Liberator I (LB30B), RAF Coastal Command
- B-24A Liberator, USAAC Ferry Command
- Liberator B.Mk.II, RAF Bomber Command
- Liberator II, RAF Coastal Command
- Liberator II RY-3 (Liberator C.Mk.IX, VIP version)
- Liberator II (LB30) 'Jungle Queen', USAAC
- Liberator B.Mk.III, RAF Bomber Command
- Liberator GR.Mk.III, RAF Coastal Command
- Liberator GR.V, RAF Coastal Command
- Liberator GR.VI, RAF Coastal Command
Available for FSX: Steam and Prepar3D v3/v4/v5:
Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for FSX
Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for FSX: Steam
Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for Prepar3D