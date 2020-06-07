Liberator RAF Variants Expansion Set For FSX

This 11-aircraft package expands the Virtavia B-24 Liberator. This set of models focuses on the early Liberators supplied to the Royal Air Force Bomber Command, Coastal Command and Ferry Command. Also included is Winston Churchill's special VIP transport version of the PB4Y-2 Privateer known as 'Commando' as well as two USAAC-liveried early Liberators.

Eleven Unique Aircraft And Texture Sets

LB30A Liberator, RAF Ferry Command

Liberator I (LB30B), RAF Coastal Command

B-24A Liberator, USAAC Ferry Command

Liberator B.Mk.II, RAF Bomber Command

Liberator II, RAF Coastal Command

Liberator II RY-3 (Liberator C.Mk.IX, VIP version)

Liberator II (LB30) 'Jungle Queen', USAAC

Liberator B.Mk.III, RAF Bomber Command

Liberator GR.Mk.III, RAF Coastal Command

Liberator GR.V, RAF Coastal Command

Liberator GR.VI, RAF Coastal Command

Available for FSX: Steam and Prepar3D v3/v4/v5:

Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for FSX

Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for FSX: Steam

Purchase Virtavia - Liberator RAF Variants for Prepar3D