Airfield Canada Previews Halifax Airport

X-Plane scenery developer Airfield Canada have released a few images of their Halifax Stanfield International Airport:

"For us, small details make for a better product. A look at some of the things we've been up to lately for CYHZ."

Halifax Stanfield International Airport is a Canadian airport in Goffs, Nova Scotia, a rural community of the Halifax Regional Municipality. It serves the Halifax region, mainland Nova Scotia and adjacent areas in the neighbouring Maritime provinces.

