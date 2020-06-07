  • New DC Designs Concorde In Development For P3D/FSX

    DC Designs Concorde

    Publisher Just Flight has just tweeted about a new version of Concorde coming to FSX and Prepar3D from developer DC Designs.

    The new P3D/FSX Concorde developed by DC Designs will feature a highly detailed 3D model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft, with a fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces.

    DC Designs Concorde cockpit

    Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations will be recreated via custom coding and features will include PBR textures (P3D v4/v5 only), a crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps, and full interior and exterior night lighting.

    DC Designs Concorde

    Features

    • High-detail 3D-model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft
    • Fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces
    • Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations recreated via custom coding
    • Crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps
    • Full interior and exterior night-lighting
    • PBR textures (P3D v4/5 only)

    Source

