New DC Designs Concorde In Development For P3D/FSX

Publisher Just Flight has just tweeted about a new version of Concorde coming to FSX and Prepar3D from developer DC Designs.

The new P3D/FSX Concorde developed by DC Designs will feature a highly detailed 3D model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft, with a fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces.

Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations will be recreated via custom coding and features will include PBR textures (P3D v4/v5 only), a crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps, and full interior and exterior night lighting.

Features

