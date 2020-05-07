PilotPlus Previews Wycombe Air Park For Prepar3D

Wycombe Air Park sits on the edge of London and is home to a bustling aviation community. Set in the classic British countryside, Wycombe is a popular airfield for general aviation pilots and training helicopter pilots alike. Pilot Plus London Wycombe captures the airfield's atmosphere and unique charm, providing you with the perfect general aviation gateway.

Using crisp ground imagery with hand painted ground at 5cm per pixel, with densely packed modelling throughout, Pilot Plus has crafted the definitive version of London Wycombe Air Park. Combining ultra-realistic models with modern texturing techniques, this is the perfect place to start your VFR experience. With fantastic use of PBR effects to enhance the simulation, the addition of 3D grass and plenty of finer details to find, London Wycombe Air Park packs plenty of character.

Using real-world data and onsite visits, the airfield is completed to the highest detail providing a truly authentic adventure. Soar across the area with accurately placed VFR landmarks all used by real-pilots to complete circuits. Helicopter users will also take delight in the addition of Cliveden House helipad giving you a chance to land locally before your spot of virtual lunch.

London Wycombe offers compatibility options to perfectly blend with Orbx True Earth, Open Land Class EU or EU England.

Features

The Pilot Plus Definitive replication of London Wycombe

A unique and charming atmosphere with highly detailed 3D modelling

Full PBR Airport, including apron assets, buildings and ground

Hand painted ground at 5cm per pixel, with crisp surrounding orthoimagery up to 12.5cm per pixel

Atmospheric night environment, perfect for that sunset departure

3D Animated People

Includes local VFR landmarks which real-life pilots use when completing circuits

Includes Cliveden House Helipad for trips from Wycombe

Compatible with Orbx True Earth or Seasonal FTX Products (OLC/EU England)

